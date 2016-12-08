After attempted escape from courtroom, convict refuses to appear before judge

Anthony Kidd refused to accept he was going to jail for nearly a year when a judge read him his sentence Wednesday afternoon.
And the minute the judge finished speaking, he made a run for it. But Kidd didn’t make it far, before he was surrounded by deputies.
Kidd did not surrender even as the red beam from a Taser appeared on his stomach shouting, “You’re going to have to kill me.”
Ultimately it took seven deputies to tackle him to the ground, and still Kidd resisted.
As a result, Kidd was charged with resisting an officer without violence when he was booked into the Manatee County jail Wednesday evening.
Kidd on Thursday afternoon refused to appear before Manatee County Judge Mark Singer for a first appearance hearing on the new charge.
Singer left Kidd’s bond set at $500, but he said he was serving a year in jail regardless and had a hold on him from Sarasota County.
Kidd was first arrested April 6 on felony animal cruelty charge after his girlfriend reported he had injured her dog.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
