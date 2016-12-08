Crime

December 8, 2016 2:05 PM

Middle school student found with loaded gun on campus, deputies say

By Hannah Morse

hemorse@bradenton.com

Manatee

A 13-year-old was arrested Thursday morning for bringing a loaded gun to school, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 9:18 a.m., school officials at Harlee Middle School received information that Keshaun Davis had a firearm on campus. Deputies found the weapon and a small amount of marijuana in his backpack. Davis said he found the gun on the side of the road, according to the sheriff’s office.

Davis was charged with possession of a firearm on school property, carrying a concealed firearm and possession of marijuana under 20 grams.

In June, another Manatee County middle school student was expelled for bringing a BB gun onto campus.

The investigation is ongoing.

Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse

Related content

Crime

Comments

Videos

After escape attempt fails, convict urges deputies to kill him

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos