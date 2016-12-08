Middle school student found with loaded gun on campus, deputies say

A 13-year-old was arrested Thursday morning for bringing a loaded gun to school, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Around 9:18 a.m., school officials at Harlee Middle School received information that Keshaun Davis had a firearm on campus. Deputies found the weapon and a small amount of marijuana in his backpack. Davis said he found the gun on the side of the road, according to the sheriff’s office.
Davis was charged with possession of a firearm on school property, carrying a concealed firearm and possession of marijuana under 20 grams.
In June, another Manatee County middle school student was expelled for bringing a BB gun onto campus.
The investigation is ongoing.
