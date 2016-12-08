Shots fired into Palmetto man’s home

A Palmetto man was in his house Wednesday when he found two bullet holes in his window, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Around 6:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Third Ave. E., the man heard several gunshots but said he didn’t think anything of it, according to the complaint. A half hour later, he went outside and found two bullet holes in his window and two bullet marks in his block siding.
He then found two rounds in the drywall of his house. Four casings were found in the road, according to the sheriff’s office.
Anyone with information on this incident can contact the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011.
Comments