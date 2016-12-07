Crime

Young woman faked her own abduction as ‘revenge’ on boyfriend, police say

By Alex Harris

Samantha Martinez was arrested Wednesday for faking her own abduction to get revenge on her boyfriend, police said.

Martinez, 20, was reported missing and abducted on Tuesday afternoon. Her boyfriend said she was last seen on Nov 30. Miami police said Martinez was arrested after she confessed that it was all a ploy to trick her boyfriend.

“Her boyfriend received a suspicious phone call that led him to believe she was in danger,” said Christopher Bess, a spokesman for Miami police.

