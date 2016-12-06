Burglary suspect caught on video, now officials need help with an ID

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying the person who burglarized a Sarasota home last month.
Between 2:30 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. Nov. 23, the suspect — described as wearing gloves, a Nike Air t-shirt, athletic shorts and a hat, possibly with tattoos on their left bicep and the back of their neck — burglarized a home in the 5000 block of Olive Avenue, according to a release from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
Surveillance footage shows the suspect walking through the room and walking out with several items. Some of the stolen items included cash and jewelry along with other personal items, according to the release.
Anyone with information on the suspect can call Criminal Investigations at 941-861-4932. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers of Sarasota County by calling 941-366-TIPS (8477) or online at sarasotacrimestoppers.com.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
