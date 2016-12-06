Home burglar caught by security camera

On November 1, 2016 at approximately 1:00 am, the suspects entered the Farmers Market located at 1718 Fletcher Avenue East in Tampa by breaking out the glass door to the business office. Anyone with any information on these suspects is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.
Sarasota Police Detectives are attempting to identify an armed robbery suspect who showed a knife and demanded cash at Walgreens, 3550 Fruitville Road, Sarasota, at approximately 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday, October 5, 2016.
Austin Seferian-Jenkins, a Tight End for the Tampa Bay Bucs, was arrested for DUI by the FHP in Tampa. He was stopped for entering Southbound I-275 near SR-60 and traveling at 75-80 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour speed zone, improper lane change (cutting off) Trooper Tabarie Sullivan who was traveling in his patrol vehicle.