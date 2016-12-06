Woman told cops she shot boyfriend in self-defense. But cops found no evidence he hurt her.

A Sarasota County man told officials he was just walking back to the bedroom when his girlfriend shot him in the abdomen.
The girlfriend, 51-year-old Jeanne F. Martelli, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
The charge stems from a Nov. 18 incident where Martelli allegedly shot her 37-year-old live-in boyfriend.
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office deputies found the victim in his Englewood home at 2:10 a.m. on Nov. 18 with “a serious injury to his abdomen area,” according to reports.
He was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where he was taken into surgery twice.
“I just shot my boyfriend because he was attacking me,” Martelli told the 911 operator, according to reports.
The victim, who also called 911, urged first responders to hurry, saying he didn’t know why Martelli just shot him and said “get away from me,” during the call.
Martelli later told investigators she and her boyfriend got into an argument, and she was “battered.” Then, she went to her room and loaded her gun.
However, documents indicated that an examination of her body did not corroborate with what she told detectives.
When investigators spoke to the victim at the hospital, reports show he said there was no fight and he was simply walking to the bedroom when Martelli shot him.
Evidence collected from the scene the day of the shooting included blood found in the man’s bedroom and a 9 mm handgun that belonged to Martelli, according to reports. No evidence of a physical altercation took place was found.
Besides bond, another condition of Martelli’s release listed as “no possession of firearms,” reports show.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
