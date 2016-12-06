Sarasota man caught on video as he looks up women’s skirts

Video surveillance caught a 62-year-old Sarasota man kneeling down to look up the skirts several women shopping in Walmart, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
In early October, Alan Ralph can be seen in Walmart surveillance footage pushing his shopping cart next to a woman who is looking at merchandise. While her back is turned, he kneels down and looks up her skirt.
According to the arrest report, Ralph returned later that month to the same Walmart, located at 4381 Cattlemen Road, where the same 40-year-old victim recognizes him while he looks up her skirt.
Ralph was arrested Monday and faces three counts of voyeurism. He is being held at the Sarasota County jail without bond.
As the investigation is ongoing, anyone with information about the case can contact the Criminal Investigations section at 941-861-4317.
