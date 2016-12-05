Woman stabbed to death after refusing request to reconcile with husband, police say

Rolando Garcia’s marriage of 10 years collapsed a month ago. He moved out.
On Friday, he returned. And police said when his wife, Barbara Diaz, refused offers to reconcile, he stabbed her repeatedly, leaving her to die in the driveway of their Southwest Miami-Dade home.
Police said Garcia phoned several family members and fessed up as he drove away from his home at 10770 SW 43rd Ter. Then he drove to a fire station and gave himself up.
Miami-Dade police said they have a videotapped confession. Garcia, 53, is now locked up at the Turner Guilford Knight correctional facility. He was denied bond.
Garcia’s arrest affidavit says after a month of separation, Garcia returned to his home just after 3 p.m. Friday. He told police when he informed his wife he wanted to reunite, she said she no longer wanted to be with him.
So Garcia went to his car, grabbed a knife, stabbed Diaz and drove off, the police report says. A family member found Diaz, 44, in her driveway.
“The victim collapsed on the scene and died as a result of the stab wounds,” the arresting officer reported.
Garcia was charged with second-degree murder with a deadly weapon.
Comments