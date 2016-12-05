Woman charged after dirty diaper-clad toddler walks along roadway alone

A 22-year-old Nokomis woman was arrested Friday morning and faces a child neglect charge after a 2-year-old child in her care was found on the side of a busy road wearing only a dirty diaper, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
Gianna M. Boults told deputies she fell asleep at her house and woke up to find the child was missing. A driver on Bayshore Road found the toddler, who was then taken home by another driver who called 911, according to the sheriff’s office.
While speaking to Boults, deputies counted 21 uncapped syringes within the child’s reach. The refrigerator was nearly empty, the house was dirty and exposed wires were around the house, according to the arrest report.
In an interview after being read her Miranda rights, Boults said she was shooting up Suboxone, which is used to treat an opioid addiction, according to the report. She submitted to a drug test, where cocaine and buprenorphine were found in her system.
