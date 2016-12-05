Woman overdoses in gas station bathroom with ‘frightened’ child, 4, nearby

When a Wawa store manager walked into the gas station bathroom Friday evening, she found an unconscious 30-year-old woman on the ground and a 4-year-old child crying nearby.
The child “appeared frightened, was alone and uncared for,” according to the arrest report.
Amanda E. Riley was treated for a heroin overdose and was then charged with child neglect without great bodily harm, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the report, Riley left her father’s house with the child and drove to the Newtown area of Sarasota to buy $20 worth of heroin.
She admitted to detectives she shot up in the Wawa bathroom and said she neglected the child “because the drive to use heroin was too strong,” according to the report.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
