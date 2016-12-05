Cops smelled weed from his car. Then he took a deputy for a ride

What started off as a routine traffic stop for the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office became a kidnapping charge, amongst others, for one 24-year-old man, according to the sheriff’s office.
While a sergeant and deputy pulled over Jesse Price in the 500 block of 30th Avenue East around 11:40 p.m. Sunday, the sergeant said he could smell marijuana coming from Price’s car. The deputy saw that Price was sitting on a large bag of it, according to the sheriff’s office.
Price gave a fake name, and when he was told to get out of the car, he grabbed the stick shift and tried to drive away, the sheriff’s office said.
The deputy opened the passenger door to grab Price’s keys, but Price drove off anyway with the deputy inside, according to the sheriff’s office. The deputy jumped out of the car after 10 feet and Price fled from the scene.
According to the sheriff’s office, Price was found shortly after and was arrested. The bag of marijuana wasn’t in the car and deputies believe Price threw it from his car. But deputies found other narcotics in Price’s car along with a large amount of money and he is believed to be a habitual traffic offender, according to deputies.
Price faces charges of kidnapping, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, giving a false ID, driving while license suspended, fleeing at a high speed, and resisting arrest. He is being held without bond at the Manatee County jail.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
Comments