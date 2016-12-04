Man hospitalized with gunshot wound to upper body

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight shooting that left one man hospitalized.
Deputies responded to a shooting in the area of 16th Street East and 26th Avenue East just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a MCSO release. The victim, 45-year-old Joey Holbrook, was later found in the 3000 block of 15th Street East with a gunshot wound to the upper body.
Holbrook was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the MCSO. The investigation is ongoing with no arrests at this time.
