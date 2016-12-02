Woman yells at burglar to leave. But first, he pets her cat

A St. Petersburg man was arrested by police Wednesday after he was caught by the person whose home he was burglarizing, police said.
On Nov. 20, when the victim woke up to find 24-year-old Jasper Fiorenza standing at the foot of her bed, she yelled for him to get out, but he didn’t run.
Rather, he crouched at the end of her bed and pet her cat.
According to the police report, the victim again yelled at Fiorenza to get out of her house. He stood up, said “Hey” and started to walk out of her house.
Undercover detectives followed Fiorenza as he went back to the victim’s property on Wednesday, when he was then arrested, according to the report.
Detectives identified Fiorenza by a fingerprint on the victim’s bedroom door. He told police that he “must have been drunk,” according to the report.
He was arrested and charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling and resisting arrest without violence.
As a condition of his bond, the judge required that Fiorenza must have no contact with the victim and wear a GPS tracking device, according to court records.
#stpetepd arrested 24 year old Jasper Fiorenza for a burglary in Shore Acres.— St. Pete Police (@StPetePD) December 1, 2016
Woman woke-up to find him standing at the foot of her bed! pic.twitter.com/M6aihMMJ9a
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
