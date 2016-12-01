Endangered woman with dementia missing in Sarasota

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing endangered woman.
Anne L. Yeatts, 70, suffers from dementia. At approximately 9 p.m. Thursday, a Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office patrol responded to a report of a missing endangered woman from 23209 Copperleaf Drive in Venice. According to a release, the companion of Yeatts stated that Yeatts left in her vehicle at approximately 4 p.m. to go to the grocery store.
The initial area was searched but was unsuccessful. According to the sheriff’s office, Yeatts is traveling in a 2004 light metallic green Ford Thunderbird convertible, Florida tag DXMQ15.
Yeatts is described by deputies as 5-foot-6, weighing 140 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes.
A Silver Alert for Yeatts was initiated.
