November 29, 2016 9:50 AM

Truck plows into Tampa gun store. Then, mob steals all they can grab

By Sara Belsole

Tampa

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating an overnight smash-and-grab burglary at a Tampa gun shop.

Vandals smashed through the entire front glass of the Tampa Arms Company Guns and Ammo at 4023 Waters Avenue early Tuesday morning, deputies said.

According to the store's co-owner Richard Smith, burglars used a large truck to crash into the storefront window. Smith added that 8 to 12 suspects then grabbed at least 40 weapons from a cabinet and a display wall.

Sheriff's officials said the burglars were in the store less than two minutes.

An alarm activated at the time of the break-in and officials said the shop has security cameras.

