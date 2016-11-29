Truck plows into Tampa gun store. Then, mob steals all they can grab

0:23 Bradenton police investigate fatal shooting Pause

0:40 Body of Bradenton woman found dead near Terra Ceia Preserve State Park

1:27 It's 16,500 pounds, 80-feet tall and the U.S. Capitol's new neighbor from Idaho

2:34 Residents complain of deplorable conditions, discrimination at Palmetto apartment complex

1:46 FDOT secretary highlights Manatee transportation projects

1:28 Empty Bowls Luncheons to benefit The Food Bank of Manatee

1:06 Thanksgiving Day shopping at the Ellenton Premium Outlets

1:23 Aerial footage of police at Ohio State University

0:55 City Hall Shoe Shop in Bradenton changes ownership