Bradenton man among 3 arrested on heroin-related charges

Two Sarasota residents and one Bradenton resident were arrested during a traffic stop in Venice on felony drug-related charges, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies Wednesday stopped 22-year-old driver Shyheim Brown, of Sarasota, with 30-year-old Bradenton resident Chadwick Stephens and 17-year-old Sarasota resident Trayshawn Ramos in tow, in the 300 block of Commercial Court. According to the probable cause affidavit, a smell of burnt weed came from the car.
In a search of the car, deputies found 0.2 grams of loose marijuana, 2 grams of heroin and fentanyl, a black digital scale and more than $1,800 in cash, all of which were in reach of the three men, according to the affidavit. Brown also had two warrants out for his arrest because, according to the affidavit, on Nov. 14 and 17, Brown sold heroin to an undercover detective.
Brown was charged with two counts of the sale of heroin, one count of possession of heroin with the intent to sell and one count of marijuana possession under 20 grams.
Stephens and Ramos were each charged with possession of heroin with the intent to sell and marijuana possession under 20 grams. Ramos was released to the Department of Juvenile Justice.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
