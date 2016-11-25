News
Sports
Business
Real Estate
Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
Home
Customer Service
Customer Service
Archives
Buy Photos and Pages
Contact Us
E-edition
Newsletters
Subscribe
Subscriber Services
News
News
Crime
Local
Databases
Education
Lakewood Ranch Herald
Lottery
Nation & World
Politics
Special Projects
Submit a News Tip
Weather
Weird News
Blogs & Columnists
Breaking News Blog
I Am Woman Hear Me Write
Sports
All Sports
Rays
Spring Training
Bucs
High Schools
FSU
UF
USF
Outdoors
Tennis
Blogs & Columnists
David Wilson
Alan Dell
Jason Dill
Politics
Politics
Elections 2016
Business
All Business
Real Estate News
Retail
Small Business
Port Manatee
Living
All Living
Food & Drink
Health
Pets
Religion
Blogs & Columnists
Cooking With Local Chefs
Gulf Coast Cooking
Cravings by Janelle O'Dea
Entertainment
All Entertainment
Arts & Culture
Fairs & Festivals
Comics
Puzzles & Games
Horoscopes
Restaurants
Local Events
Movies
Music
TV
Blogs & Columnists
Marty Clear
Opinion
All Opinion
Editorials
Editorial Cartoons
Letters
Opinion Columns
Submit a Letter
Obituaries
Local Deals
Classifieds
Jobs
Moonlighting
Cars
Homes
Rentals
Place An Ad
About Us
Crime
November 25, 2016 6:55 AM
Inmates booked at the Manatee County jail on Nov. 25, 2016
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
Justin Koevenig, domestic battery, no bond.
Roberto Santiago, probation violation, no bond.
1
of 2
i
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
More Galleries
Inmates booked at the Manatee County jail on Nov. 25, 2016
Inmates booked at the Manatee County jail on Nov. 24, 2016
Inmates booked in at the Manatee County jail on Nov. 23, 2016
Inmates booked at the Manatee County jail on Nov. 22, 2016
Inmates booked at the Manatee County jail on Nov. 21, 2016
Inmates booked at the Manatee County jail on Nov. 19, 2016
Inmates booked at the Manatee County jail on Nov. 18, 2016
Inmates booked at the Manatee County jail on Nov. 17, 2016
Trending Stories
Boy, 15, shot in leg while playing basketball at Bradenton park
Inmates booked at the Manatee County jail on Nov. 24, 2016
Missing mom abducted 3 weeks ago found early Thanksgiving morning
Inmates booked in at the Manatee County jail on Nov. 23, 2016
Manatee County employee interactive salary database
Inmates booked at the Manatee County jail on Nov. 16, 2016
Inmates booked at the Manatee County jail on Nov. 15, 2016
Inmates booked at the Manatee County jail, Nov. 14, 2016
Inmates booked at the Manatee County jail on Nov. 13, 2016
Inmates booked at the Manatee County jail on Nov. 12, 2016
Inmates booked at the Manatee County jail on Nov. 11, 2016
Inmates booked at the Manatee County jail on Nov. 10, 2016
Inmates booked at the Manatee County jail on Nov. 9, 2016
Inmates booked at the Manatee County jail on Nov. 8, 2016
Inmates booked at the Manatee County jail on Nov. 7, 2016
Inmates booked at the Manatee County jail on Nov. 6, 2016
Inmates booked at the Manatee County jail on Nov. 5, 2016
Inmates booked at the Manatee County jail on Nov. 4, 2016
Inmates booked at the Manatee County jail on Nov. 3, 2016
Inmates booked at the Manatee County jail on Nov. 2, 2016
Inmates booked at the Manatee County jail on Nov. 1, 2016