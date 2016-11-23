Juvenile, 15, shot in leg at Bradenton park

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting Wednesday evening of a 15-year-old in Bradenton’s Pride Park.
The juvenile was shot in the leg and sustained injuries that are not life threatening, according to Manatee County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Dave Bristow.
The shooting was reported shortly before 6:30 p.m. near the corner of 63rd Avenue East and Ninth Street East. Two sheriff’s office units blocked motorists at the major intersection as deputies peered down at grassy areas in the park with flashlights.
Yellow crime-scene tape blocked off an area of the park, and a sheriff’s office K-9 unit was brought out to assist in the investigation.
Amaris Castillo: 941-745-7051, @AmarisCastillo
