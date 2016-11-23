Bradenton man was already in trouble for trying to meet a minor. Now, he’s back behind bars.

A 44-year-old Bradenton man who was being investigated for talking with an underage girl on the messaging app Kik was arrested Tuesday on charges of promoting the sexual performance of a child, according to the Bradenton Police Department.
George Anthony Stevens was being investigated by the department since July when he was using the screen names “tommygun1975” and “teddybear4243.”
According to police, he had a March 2015 arrest for going to meet a “minor” that was actually a set-up by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
During a warranted search of his residence, detectives interviewed Stevens and he confessed to the charges, according to police.
Stevens is being held at the Manatee County jail without bond on charges including promoting the sexual performance of a child, transmission of harmful material to a minor and using computer services to seduce or solicit a child.
The investigation is ongoing, according to police.
Anyone with information on the case or recognizes the screen names can contact Bradenton Police detective Kevin Bunch at 941-932-9380 or Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-634-8477 or go online at www.manateecrimestoppers.com.
