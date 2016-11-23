Bradenton man was already in trouble for trying to meet a minor. Now, he’s back behind bars.

1:27 Can you take your Thanksgiving turkey on a plane? Pause

0:23 Bradenton police investigate fatal shooting

0:40 Body of Bradenton woman found dead near Terra Ceia Preserve State Park

1:15 Bradenton Police captain talks about Thursday's homicide

1:37 Football legend Ray Bellamy gives back to Manatee community for Thanksgiving

1:12 Salvation Army of Manatee County busy preparing free Thanksgiving Dinner

1:23 Palmetto's Yellow Fever Cemetery

0:46 Bradenton woman on opening new bookstore Paradise Found with daughter

2:06 Orban's Nursery's 23rd Annual Poinsettia Open House is Saturday