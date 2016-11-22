Convicted drug dealer charged in drive-by shooting. The victim? ‘Society’

Officers with the Bradenton Police Department again arrested on Sunday a Bradenton man who an officer described as a “well known and documented drug dealer.”
The victim? “Society,” wrote the arresting officers in the arrest report, a typical entry for crimes without a specific target.
Anthony Price, 20, of Bradenton, was arrested the day after witnesses — a 10-year-old and his mother — say he shot a gun at least five times out of a black four-door car in the 1200 block of Seventh Street Court West, according to the report.
The witness identified Price, who they said goes by TJ, from a picture on an officer’s laptop. On Sunday, while Price had multiple warrants out for his arrest, cops say he ran away after being approached by police near his home. When he was arrested, Price had in his front pocket a plastic tube filled with cocaine, according to a report.
According to the report, Price has five felony convictions, most recently from June 2015 for possession of a controlled substance. In 2014, he was convicted of selling cocaine.
This time, Price was charged with cocaine possession, weapon possession by a convicted felon, discharging a firearm in public, five counts of resisting arrest and aggravated battery on a pregnant woman.
The details of the aggravated battery weren’t immediately known as information on the document has been redacted.
Price had been out on bond awaiting trial for July charges including driving while his license was suspended and selling heroin and cocaine, according to court documents.
