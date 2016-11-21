Couple sold drugs with 2 kids in the car, cops say

An estranged North Port couple and their son were arrested Thursday evening after Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office undercover detectives bought drugs from them with two children present.
According to the probable cause affidavit, on Oct. 5 around 3:30 p.m., Rebecca Dickman, 42, sold eight OxyContin pills for $100 to the undercover detective in the parking lot of an AT&T store on Tamiami Trail, where there was a nearby convenience store.
A week later, Dickman, driven to the transaction location by her son 20-year-old Taylor VanGundy, sold the detective 10 more pills for $120, according to the affidavit.
On Wednesday, nearly a month later, a detective bought 50 more pills from Dickman for $550 in the same AT&T parking lot. According to the affidavit, Dickman’s 43-year-old estranged husband Richard was in the car along with their two underage children, ages 11 and 13, and VanGundy again was in the driver’s seat.
Rebecca Dickman was arrested on two counts of controlled substance sale within 1000 feet of a convenience store, one count of trafficking and one count of child neglect.
Richard Dickman was arrested and charged with trafficking Oxycodone Hydrochloride over seven grams and child neglect.
VanGundy was arrested and charged with one count of principle to trafficking in Oxycodone Hydrochloride over seven grams and one count of principle to sale of controlled substance sale within 1000 feet of a convenience store.
