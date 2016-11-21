Teens charged in stolen golf cart incident

Five teenagers between the ages of 14 and 15 were taken into custody by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office early Monday, where one was charged with a felony.
According to the sheriff’s office, the teenagers were walking around Christian Retreat Campground in east Bradenton around 1:30 a.m. when police say some of them broke into cars and two stole golf carts in Faith Circle East.
The teens ran away from the police K-9 but eventually surrendered and were taken into custody without incident, according to the sheriff’s office.
One teenager was charged with felony motor vehicle theft, while the others were charged with loitering and prowling with more charges pending, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Dave Bristow.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
Comments