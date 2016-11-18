Crime

November 18, 2016 11:18 PM

Fleeing suspect falls into pool before being zapped with stun gun

Herald staff report

Manatee

A man wanted on felony warrants fell into a swimming pool while attempting to escape a deputy Friday evening, and the soaking-wet suspect was quickly captured after being zapped by a stun gun, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Aaron G. Moore, 37, fled on foot after being confronted at 7:29 p.m. by a Manatee deputy who attempted to arrest him on three outstanding felony warrants, according to a news release.

Moore then ran through yards in the 3200 block of 48th Avenue Drive West, damaging a fence and entering a home’s patio before falling into its swimming pool, the release said.

The suspect was again confronted by the deputy, who reported that he gave Moore six verbal warnings to stop or a stun gun would be used. Moore tried to flee through the patio door when a Taser was deployed, striking him in the back, the release said.

A crack pipe was found in Moore’s pocket during his arrest, and he faces charges of resisting arrest, burglary, criminal mischief and possession of paraphernalia, the release said.

