Judge sets bond for Bradenton woman charged in fatal 2015 crash

Family and friends were in the Manatee County courthouse Friday to support Nancy Spurlock, the 47-year-old Bradenton woman charged with DWI manslaughter from a 2015 crash, during her first appearance before a circuit court judge.
Her attorney said Spurlock had been cooperative during the entire investigation and had no prior criminal history. She asked Judge Scott M. Brownell to set a $10,000 bond for her client, while the assistant state’s attorney asked for bond to be set at $100,000 on the first two charges of DWI manslaughter and vehicular homicide.
Brownell set the total bond at $34,500 for the eight charges, which include DWI manslaughter, vehicular homicide, three counts of reckless driving causing serious bodily injury and three counts of DUI with serious bodily injury.
The defense attorney suggested she would file a motion to lower Spurlock’s bond, while the prosecutor said the state objected the bond and would ask for a higher bond on the DWI manslaughter charge.
Spurlock was arrested Thursday in connection to the March 27, 2015, crash in Palmetto after Spurlock’s van swerved from southbound U.S. 19 through the median and onto northbound lanes, crashing into the SUV driven by 51-year-old Barbara Carvis, who died on the scene. The three child passengers in Carvis’ SUV were taken to All Children’s Hospital.
According to the FHP report, troopers found marijuana inside a prescription bottle and two pipes in Spurlock’s black Coach purse after the crash.
Hannah Morse
