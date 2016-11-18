Cops: Restaurant manager charged with sexually assaulting employee may have more victims

A 46-year-old Sarasota man was charged with three counts of sexual battery after he admitted to officers he inappropriately touched his 16-year-old employee, and detectives say there may be more victims, according to the Sarasota Police Department.
Oct. 15 was the second day the victim was working at Sarasota restaurant Inkanto Peru, which has been owner and managed by Fernando Palomino for almost five years, according to his LinkedIn page.
The victim said he was always flirtatious with her, constantly offering back massages that she refused. He insisted to the victim he was a massage therapist, and has listed on his LinkedIn page a degree in “Massage Therapy/Therapeutic Massage” from the Florida College of Natural Health-Bradenton.
Around 1 p.m. during the restaurant’s lunch shift, Palomino’s wife left the restaurant, where she also works, to walk home and get a new shirt.
According to the report, Palomino locked the front door and started massaging the teenager’s shoulders while she sat in a booth.
Palomino told the victim to follow him to the back room, where he continued to massage her. According to the report, the victim told him several times that she didn’t want to be massaged, but he began inappropriately touching her and then assaulted her. Palomino tried to kiss her, but she turned her head and said she wanted him to stop.
According to the report, the victim said Palomino said, “This is how you’re going to forget your ex-boyfriend.”
When Palomino asked for oral sex, the victim said again she didn’t want to and pulled up her pants. He tried to talk to her about what happened after he noticed her crying, according to the report, but the victim ran next door to call a friend to pick her up.
Detectives interviewed Palomino for two hours at his house, where they then placed him under arrest.
Palomino originally was arrested and charged with sexual assault on Oct. 16 with a $150,000 bond. He posted bail and was released two days later, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office website. On Nov. 9, he was arrested again on two additional sexual assault charges and posted the $40,000 bail.
Anyone with information on the case can call Sarasota police detective Dustin Luciano at 941-363-5827.
Comments