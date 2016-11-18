Cops: Restaurant manager charged with sexually assaulting employee may have more victims

2:42 Zoo's lion cub is five ridiculously adorable weeks old Pause

1:54 State of animal affairs in Manatee County given at Tiger Bay

0:15 Braden River kicker Tyler McCauley discusses his mental preparation

0:41 Nearly 1,000 marijuana plants found in house

1:37 High school football SSAC championship preview - Saint Stephen's vs. St. Edwards

0:46 Bradenton woman on opening new bookstore Paradise Found with daughter

2:37 Trump White House: Who's in and who's out?

0:37 Sarasota County School District school lockdown voicemail

1:46 South Carolina woman after flood: 'I really don't even want to come back'