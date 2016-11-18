Shooting reported in Englewood

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting early Friday in Englewood.
The person who called 911 around 2:13 a.m. said someone was shot in the 100 block of North Broadway Road, according to the sheriff’s office. The victim was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
According to the sheriff’s office, the victim was awake and speaking en route to the hospital.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact the Criminal Investigations Unit at 941-861-4900, or contact Crime Stoppers at 941-366-8477 or go online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.
