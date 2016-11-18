Palmetto man charged with trafficking heroin

A deputy used a Taser on a 30-year-old Palmetto man when he was found with trafficking amounts of drugs and tried to flee late Thursday, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Around 11:46 p.m., a deputy, who was investigating a car parked on the side of the 9th Street East with its dome light on, saw Joshua Yarn and a woman getting out of a car that smelled like marijuana.
The deputy, who called for backup, asked Yarn to put his hands on the car, but according to the sheriff’s office report, he didn’t listen. One handcuff was put on Yarn before he twisted away from the deputy and ran, the report said.
According to the report, deputies chased Yarn and one used the stun gun to stop him, but he kept running. He was finally arrested in a backyard in the 1000 block of 37th Avenue East.
Through a search of his car, deputies found trafficking amounts of oxycodone and heroin, along with smaller amounts of crack cocaine and marijuana. Yarn also had paraphernalia in his car, according to the report.
Yarn is being held at the Manatee County jail without bond on two trafficking charges, possession of marijuana under 20 grams, possession with intent to sell of crack cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
Comments