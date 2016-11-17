Man gets life in prison for killing 2 brothers at family’s Palmetto store

Devin Chandler was sentenced to life in prison for the fatal shooting of brothers Khasem Yousef, 23 and Faares Yousef, 17, during an armed robbery of their family’s convenience store in Palmetto on Labor Day 2015.
Chandler, who was possibly facing the death penalty had he been convicted at trial, pleaded guilty to both murders and the armed robbery in exchange for a life sentence.
At about 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 7, 2015, Chandler entered Snappy Mart, 559 17th St. W., Palmetto, as he was seen by video surveillance. He picked an item off a shelf and then approached the counter as if he were going to pay.
Instead of taking out money to pay, Chandler pulled out a handgun and shot Khasem Yousef, 23, who was standing next to him in front of the camera and then shot Faares Yousef, 17, who was behind the camera.
Chandler then jumped over the counter, took cash from the register and cigarettes from a rack before jumping back over and leaving the store.
The brothers’ bodies were discovered soon after.
Later that day, Chandler’s mother contacted law enforcement when she suspected that he had been involved in the armed robbery of Snappy’s. Chandler had denied his mother’s suspicion when he came home after the murders, but later called her after he had left.
“He said he had messed up and was never coming home,” Assistant State Attorney Art Brown said, regarding the call.
The next day, U.S. marshals arrested Chandler at a Tampa home.
A grand jury indicted Chandler later that month, charging him with two counts of first-degree murder and armed robbery with a firearm.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
