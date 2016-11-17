Arrest made in death of 22-month-old boy

Montez McNeal was arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse in connection with the death of 22-month-old Ethan Thompson, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
At approximately 11:40 p.m. on Monday, deputies responded to an unresponsive child at a residence in the 3300 block of 4th St. E. in Bradenton. Ethan Thompson was transported to a hospital, where he died.
An investigation by detectives determined that the child was physically abused by McNeal, 25 and the boyfriend of the victim’s mother, and that injuries from the abuse contributed to the death. The mother has not been charged.
Four other children – ages 6 months to 12 years – living at the residence are now in protective custody.
