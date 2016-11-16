Toddler shot when caught in crossfire inside home

At 12:25 p.m. Tampa Police received a call of shots fired near 404 Hernandez Court.
Upon arrival officers discovered that a toddler had been shot in the leg. According to reports, the child has been taken to the hospital, but the injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening.
At this early stage in the investigation, police say they believe the man who may have been the intended target of the gunfire went inside the home and shots were fired through the door.
The toddler was inside the home and was struck by a bullet.
This story will be updated.
