Suspect in double homicide wants to fire his attorney, be released on bond

One of two suspects facing charges in the January slayings of Karl Tuxford and Jordan Finlon is seeking to be released from jail and to fire his attorney.
Tuxford, 38, was found shot to death in his vehicle in the 1100 block of Eighth Avenue East when just before 1 p.m. Jan. 19 after Bradenton police had been called out because of reported gunfire. Deputies with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office were called out to Bishop Harbor Road in northern Manatee County after motorists spotted the body of Finlon, 23, on the side of the road less than an hour later.
Dwayne Edward Cummings, 39, was the first suspect identified, charged and arrested in the case. A grand jury later indicted him on two counts of first-degree murder, armed kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Ahmad Leon Dunbar, 38, was later identified by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office as a suspect Feb. 15 after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Dunbar was apprehended in Columbus, Ga., and charged with second-degree murder with a firearm in the fatal shooting of Tuxford, but has not been charged in Finlon’s death.
Cummings and Dunbar both appeared Wednesday for routine case management hearings before Circuit Judge Hunter Carroll. Proceedings later began in a “Nelson hearing” in Dunbar’s case after expressing his desire to remove defense attorney, Charles Lykes Jr., for ineffective counsel.
“I would like to fire him as an attorney again,” Dunbar told Carroll.
During a hearing in September, Carroll denied Dunbar’s first request to remove Lykes as his attorney.
Dunbar told Carroll that shortly after his last appearance in court, he had submitted another request to remove Lykes. Carroll said his office had never received the request, but wanted to give Dunbar the opportunity to resubmit the request prior to a hearing.
At 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Carroll will hear arguments regarding the defense’s request to allow Dunbar to be released on his own recognizance or that a reasonable bond be set. Dunbar is being held without bond at the Manatee County jail as he awaits his trial, set for February.
“I basically don't know what's going,” Dunbar said. “He told me this morning, he can't handle this case ... He has the motion to withdraw his counsel with him.”
Dunbar’s grievances include allegations that Lykes had only been to the jail to see him once for a brief amount of time.
“I want to have all of your complaints at one time,” Carroll said. Dunbar did not have a copy of his request with him.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
