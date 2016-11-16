Credit card skimmer found at Sarasota gas station

A credit card skimmer was found at a Lockwood Ridge Road gas station Monday, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
Around 2:30 p.m., deputies responded to a call about the discovery of skimmer at a gas pump at the BP station at 1660 Lockwood Ridge Rd. The skimmer was removed and was taken in as evidence, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office suggested that anyone who bought gas from this location should check their bank statements, as even small amounts of money can be taken.
Some other tips included:
- Pay with cash inside; if not, pay with a credit card instead of a debit card as they typically have better fraud protection.
- Check for signs of tampering, including a broken security seal over the door of the pump.
- Monitor bank statements regularly.
Anyone with information regarding the skimmer can contact the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau at 941-861-4900 or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-8477 or go online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.
