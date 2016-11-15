Man sentenced to 50 years prison for human trafficking

A Sarasota man who was convicted of multiple charges including human trafficking was sentenced to 50 years prison Tuesday afternoon in case stemming from 2015.
In June, a jury found Ronald McBride, 23, guilty of human trafficking, aggravated assault with a weapon, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, robbery with a firearm, false imprisonment and sexual battery.
“Sarasota is a beautiful place but human trafficking is a dark topic. We will not tolerate this in our community. We will continue to fight to stop human trafficking in our community,” said Assistant State Attorney Brooke Kernan is a statement.
The case was successfully prosecuted as a result of the joint efforts of the Sarasota Police Department, State Attorney’s Office and Selah Freedom, a local nonprofit that aids victims of human trafficking.
“I feel like justice was served today,” said Sgt. Robert Armstrong, Sarasota Police Criminal Investigations Division, in an issued statement. “Ronald McBride received 50 years today and that sentence is a very long time for him to sit and think about what he’s done. Every day we fight against human trafficking in our community and we will continue to do so.”
On Dec. 29, 2015, McBride had cornered the victim in the backyard of a home in the 3300 block of North Tamiami Trail in Sarasota, pointing a gun at her face and asking her where the money was, searching her entire body when she said she didn’t have it. When she refused, McBride pistol whipped her in the face, back, and legs as she curled up in a fetal position on the ground.
