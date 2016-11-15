Mom overdoses on pot cookies, so she and her daughter are arrested

A mother-daughter duo were arrested on drug charges earlier this week after the mother — a high school assistant principal — overdosed on marijuana cookies, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.
Donna Lynch Haff, a 50-year-old assistant principal at Anclote High School, was taken to St. Joseph Hospital North in Tampa to be treated. She was released from the hospital Monday and arrested at her home for a felony possession of a controlled substance.
According to the arrest report, Haff’s daughter Allison, 19, admitted to deputies that the cookie was theirs and that it was made with marijuana oil, but deputies say the pair didn’t make the cookies, according to the Tampa Bay Times. It field-tested positively for THC, but had no “plant like material” in it, according to the report. Allison Haff was arrested Sunday on a felony possession of marijuana over 20 grams.
Both Donna and Allison “knowingly and intentionally” had the pot cookie in their possession, according to the report.
According to the Times, both Donna and Allison Haff posted their bonds, $2,000 and $500 accordingly, and were released from the Pasco County jail by Tuesday.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
