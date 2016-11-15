Sex offender sentenced to 25 years prison for rape

A registered sex offender was sentenced to 25 years prison Tuesday after being found guilty last month of beating and raping a woman he had been dating.
Last month, a jury found Peter Fossett guilty of battery, sexual battery and aggravated battery.
On Tuesday morning, Fossett, 37 appeared before Circuit Judge Hunter Carroll and was sentenced to consecutive terms adding up to 25 years prison for his sexual battery and aggravated battery convictions. Fossett also was ordered to serve 11 months and 29 months in county jail, after he is released from prison.
Fossett will also be required to register as a sexual predator following his release.
His victim sat in the courtroom, along with her parents, but she did not testify during the sentencing, having already testified at trial. Afterward, she smiled at the relief of never having to see Fosset again, she said.
“I’m just relieved that I had the strength to go through this so no other woman had to go through what I went through,” she said outside the courthouse. “I hope that women that go through a similar experience have the courage to report so these offenders don’t get away with these crimes.”
As she walked away still smiling, she was looking forward to celebrating with her family, boyfriend and friends that she could finally move on.
On or about Aug. 22, 2015, the victim and Fossett, who had been dating for about two months, had been on the beach on Holmes Beach but were asked to leave by police. She was driving and got pulled over, which angered Fossett, and he poured water on her head, she testified at trial.
When she demanded that he get out of the car, Fossett instead pummeled her with his fist in the head, neck and face. That beating would leave her with a broken eye socket, broken bone in her neck, black eyes and multiple bruises.
As she was in and out of consciousness, Fossett demanded she climb on top of him to have sex while he drove and she complied out of fear that she would be beaten again.
Fossett further instilled fear in her by telling her that he had killed two people before and would feed her to the alligators in Myakka. He demanded sex once more after he drove her to unknown location in Manatee County.
Fossett was required to register as a sex offender because of an Ohio case involving his solicitation of a 15-year-old girl for sex, but he had failed to register when he moved to Florida. Fossett has previously registered in Ohio and his home state of Kentucky.
He is scheduled to stand trial in December for the separate charge of failing to register as a sexual offender.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
