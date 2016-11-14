Bradenton heroin dealer faces up to 30 years in prison

A 31-year-old man faces up to 30 years in prison, after he was found guilty on heroin and gun charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tampa.
Brandon Williams was found guilty of possessing heroin with intent to distribute and possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon.
“According to evidence presented at trial, on June 13, 2015, Williams possessed a loaded .40-caliber firearm and approximately 2 grams of heroin,” a news release states. “He attempted to dispose of both as law enforcement authorities arrived at the scene.”
As a previously convicted felon, Williams was barred from possessing a gun.
Williams, who will be sentenced Feb. 17, faces up to 20 years on the heroin count and up to 10 years on the weapons conviction.
The case was investigated by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Marc R. Masferrer: 941-745-7050, @mrmasferrer
