Cops: Man demands to see priest, threatens to blow up church

A Bradenton man was charged with making a bomb threat if he didn’t get to talk to the priest at St. Mary Magdalene Episcopal Church, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Ethan James Cole, 37, was arrested Monday. At approximately 11:59 a.m., deputies said Cole walked into the church at 11315 Palmbrush Trail, Lakewood Ranch, and said that if he did not talk to a priest, a bomb would go off at 6 p.m.
According to the sheriff’s office, the area was checked and no bomb was located.
Cole’s booking information was not immediately available on the sheriff’s office website.
