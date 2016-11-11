Bradenton police seeking custody of dog involved in cruelty case

The Bradenton Police Department is asking a judge to sign over custody of a dog that was treated by a woman who didn't have a license to practice veterinary medicine and in the care of an animal rescue that is under investigation.
On Oct. 18, the Bradenton Police Department filed a petition in court seeking the custody of a dog, Boomer or BJ. The petition asks the court to find Charlotte Gamble, Boomer’s previous owner; Bailey’s Way Rescue; Ann Bridges, president of Bailey’s Way; Nicole Simeone, Bailey’s Way worker; and Katherine Walker, who treated the dog without a license to do so, unable and unfit to provide for animals.
At 1:30 p.m. Monday, County Judge Mark Singer will hear arguments on the custody petition.
Bradenton police first learned Boomer was possibly being neglected or treated cruelly when they received a complaint Sept. 30 based on a Facebook post that stated that Boomer was sick and had been taken to Walker to be treated, but Gamble didn’t have enough money to pay for the treatment.
Walker was arrested Nov. 2 and charged with aggravated animal cruelty and practicing veterinary medicine without a license. She was released from the Manatee County jail through the supervised release program, with a condition of that release be that she have no care, custody or control of any animals other than her two service dogs.
Simeone was arrested on Oct. 22 and charged with grand theft. She was released from the Manatee County jail on a $10,000 bond.
Bailey’s Way Rescue is under investigation after law enforcement learned that Simeone, Bridges and Walker were soliciting donations after the rescue’s 501c3 nonprofit status with the IRS expired on Sept. 30.
