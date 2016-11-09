Man convicted of raping girl faces life in prison

A Bradenton man now faces life in prison after being convicted of raping a girl starting when she was 12 and later when she was 13.
Justin Drennan, who turned 30 Sunday, was found guilty by a jury Wednesday of sexual battery upon a child 12 years of age or older but less than 18 years of age. He will be sentenced at 10 a.m. Dec. 30.
Drennan could face up to life in prison.
“We appreciate the good common sense of the jury in finding that this defendant was sexually abusing this child victim over a period of time,” Assistant State Attorney Cynthia Evers said an issued statement. “We are seeking life in prison so that this defendant will never have access to other children.”
The victim was sexually abused by Drennan between May 1 and Oct. 31, 2015, when she was 12 and later 13 years old, according trial testimony.
Drennan was caught with the victim multiple times in a locked bedroom. When the girl’s parents learned of this, she disclosed the on-going abuse.
In custody since his Dec. 7, 2015 arrest , Drennan was ordered back into custody on Wednesday as he awaits his sentencing hearing.
Drennan’s criminal history includes two burglary convictions and arrests for aggravated domestic battery on a pregnant woman, aggravated assault, criminal mischief and violations of probation.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
Comments