Detectives still looking for missing pieces. Do you know what led to Moriah Goode’s fatal shooting?

The investigation into the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old Bradenton woman continues as detectives search for the missing pieces.
At about 4:35 p.m. Sunday, deputies with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of the 3300 block of 4th Street East after receiving a report of a possible shooting. Meanwhile, the Bradenton Police Department notified the sheriff’s office that Moriah Hope Goode had been brought into the emergency room at Manatee Memorial Hospital with gunshots wounds.
Goode was pronounced dead at Manatee Memorial shortly after.
“We have a decent idea of what happened,” sheriff’s office spokesman Dave Bristow said Tuesday.
There have been no suspects identified.
Goode had been in a vehicle with the person who brought her to the hospital when they were shot at, the investigation has revealed. The sheriff’s office has not revealed the identity of the other victim or a potential motive for the shooting.
Detectives with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to follow leads in the case, while they work to find the missing pieces of what led to the shooting and who is responsible.
Goode’s mother told the Bradenton Herald on Monday, that she forgave the shooter, but urged that person to turn themselves in.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011, ext. 2519. Or remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or send an anonymous E-Tip to manateecrimestoppers.com.
