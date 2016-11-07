Deputies following leads in latest murder case

Sheriff’s deputies are working leads but have not yet made an arrest in the latest Manatee County homicide.
Moriah Hope Goode, an 18-year-old woman, was shot to death Sunday afternoon in the West Samoset area, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 4:35 p.m., authorities received a call about a possible shooting that had taken place in the area of the 3300 block of Fourth Street East. While deputies were responding to the scene, they learned from the Bradenton Police Department that Goode had arrived at the hospital and was driven there in her vehicle by a potential witness.
Goode was pronounced dead at Manatee Memorial Hospital in Bradenton after sustaining gunshot wounds, according to the sheriff’s office.
On Monday morning, sheriff spokesman Dave Bristow said they were working on some leads in the case.
“Working some leads but no arrest at this time,” he said in an email.
The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.
