Threat at Palmetto High School may result in criminal charges

A student responsible for a threat against Palmetto High School made on social media is potentially facing criminal charges.
The posted threat was not deemed credible, according to a pre-recorded phone call sent home to Palmetto parents by principal Carl Auckerman.
On Thursday morning, it came to the attention of the school staff there was a post on social media related to PHS. The school resource officer and the Palmetto Police Department were able to identify the person who made the threat. In the message, Auckerman said the person is facing possible criminal charges, “as well as serious school district disciplinary measures.”
“I want to assure you the posted threat is not deemed credible, and I want to thank law enforcement and our SRO for their quick action,” Auckerman said in the message. “Once again, the safety of our students and staff is our top priority.”
Palmetto Police Chief Scott Tyler could not immediately be reached for comment for more information about the suspect and what charges the suspect may face.
Meghin Delaney: 941-745-7081, @MeghinDelaney
