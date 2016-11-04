Lockdown lifted at three Sarasota schools as search for burglars continues

0:37 Sarasota County School District school lockdown voicemail Pause

0:26 Southeast head football coach Rashad West talks the importance of rivalry with Manatee

1:15 Bradenton Police captain talks about Thursday's homicide

0:39 Manatee Technical College instructor John Kenney talks about jobs available in the plumbing field

1:07 Brother of victim Shawn McCoy reacts to sentencing of Jared Lakes

0:35 Lakewood Ranch's Courtney Chapin discusses this Saturday's state swimming meet

4:20 Dash cam video: Lakewood Ranch attorney Terra Carroll arrested on charges including driving under the influence

1:51 Clinton hopes to make history like the Cubs; Melania Trump calls for end to cyberbullying - Election Rewind

1:33 Armed crooks smash and shoot through jewelry cases in Miami