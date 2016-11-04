Lockdown lifted at three Sarasota schools as search for burglars continues

The lockdown at three Sarasota schools has been lifted as police continue to look for two suspected burglars, according to the Sarasota Police Department.
Police do not know if the burglars are still in the area, but officers determined through their investigation that a lockdown at the schools was no longer necessary, according to spokeswoman Genevieve Judge. The lockdown was lifted just after 11 a.m. Friday.
On Friday morning, Sarasota High School, Alta Vista Elementary School and Suncoast School for Innovative Studies were placed on lockdown as police searched for the two suspects in a burglary that took place at about 10 a.m. at nearby Sarasota Ford, 707 S. Washington Blvd, Sarasota.
“A firearm was stolen from an unlocked vehicle that was at Sarasota Ford,” stated Judge in an email. “All students are safe.”
The investigation into the burglary remains ongoing.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
Comments