Woman charged with running illegal slot machines

A woman is facing charges as part an investigation by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office to crack down on illegal slot machines.
Phalla Colman, 54, was arrested Thursday and charged with operating an illegal gambling establishment, operating an illegal lottery and possession of slot machines, according to a news release.
Detectives began investigating Colman’s business at 3325 15 St. E., Bradenton, several weeks ago after she was suspected of running an illegal internet café or gambling establishment. Detectives were able to develop the case and obtain warrants for Colman’s arrest and the search the establishment, the release said.
On Thursday, they searched her business and arrested her. Detectives seized 111 computer monitors, 79 computer towers and $3,415 in currency.
