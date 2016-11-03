Girl, 13, says they are in love. But man, 26, still charged with getting her pregnant.

A Sarasota man is facing charges after police say he impregnated a 13-year-old girl, according to the Sarasota Police Department.
The girl told police they are in a relationship and in love.
Diego Vasquez-Vasquez, 26, of Sarasota, was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with with lewd and lascivious battery and child abuse impregnation of a child under 16. He is being held at the Sarasota County jail on bonds totaling $9,000.
The allegations came to light when the Florida Department of Children and Families received an anonymous tip, according to spokeswoman Genevieve Judge.
Sarasota police were called out to the home the victim shares with her family to assist with the investigation, according to the arrest report.
The girl told investigators in Spanish that she had moved to the United States from Guatemala about a year ago. She had initially gone to school, but said that because she didn’t like it, she didn’t go back.
As she was speaking to investigators, they questioned why she was holding her stomach after noticing a “small pooch.” The girl told them she was pregnant.
“She said the father is Diego and they are in love,” the detective wrote in the arrest report. “She said they are boyfriend and girlfriend.”
Everyone in the home knew about their relationship, the girl also said, and that he was the father of her baby. The victim said it was in her bedroom that she shares with her mother, that she and Vasquez-Vasquez had sex.
The mother confirmed to investigators she knew that her daughter was in a relationship with Vasquez-Vasquez and was pregnant with his child. Her daughter and Vasquez-Vasquez go into the bedroom alone and she does not check on them. They are also often left alone in the home, she told them, according to the report.
This investigation remains ongoing.
