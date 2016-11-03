Robbers caught on camera dancing away from the scene of the crime

2:00 Sarasota County Sheriff's Office conducted a warrant sweep for National Family Violence Apprehension Detail Pause

4:20 Dash cam video: Lakewood Ranch attorney Terra Carroll arrested on charges including driving under the influence

1:49 Man uses knife to rob Sarasota drug store

2:08 Once homeless Milbert children give tour of new Bradenton home

1:34 Independent-minded students not crazy for Trump or Clinton

1:05 Bradenton Beach couple run radio station from their home

6:45 Neighbors organize to protect wooded area in East Manatee

0:51 Braden Woods resident reacts to planning commission's denial recommendation

1:24 Manatee volleyball sweeps Palm Harbor University to reach state semis