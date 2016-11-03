Robbers caught on camera dancing away from the scene of the crime

After stealing more than $300,000 in cash and pricey watches, one of the robbers does what appears to be a celebratory dance, police say.
What he and his partner in crime didn't know was the cameras were rolling.
On Wednesday, Miami police released surveillance video of the pair wanted in the Oct. 29 robbery. Police say the pair entered Just In Time Jewelry, which is located inside the Seybold Building at 36 NE First St., Suite 519, at about noon and posed as customers.
One of the men pointed a handgun, demanded money and jewelry as the other male tied-up the store owner, police said. They then asked for a key to the safe and helped themselves to money and watches. The goods were then placed in a messenger bag, police said.
Cameras caught footage of the duo coming into the building and leaving. On the way out, one of the men could be seen holding up his hands and dancing.
The pair entered a black four-door, C-Class Mercedes Benz driven by the third person, the getaway driver, according to police.
One man is described as being slim built, 5 foot 6 inches tall and 20 to 30 years old with long dreadlocks and a small goatee. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie, black skinny ripped jeans, black baseball cap, black low-top Adidas shoes, gold chains with circular pendants and gold rimmed sunglasses. He was carrying a black messenger bag.
The second man is described by police as being slim built, between 6 foot 1 inch and 6 foot 2 inches, 20 to 30 years old with short black or brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, sunglasses, a gold chain with cross, a black hoodie with green animal-like design on the inside of the hood, blue jeans and black and gray sneakers. He was carrying a backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Police Department’s Robbery Unit at 305-603-6370 or Miami-Dade Crime Stopper at 305-471-TIPS (4877).
Carli Teproff: 305-376-3587, @CTeproff
