Man lies down in road, gets hit twice, dies

A 60-year-old Bradenton man was hit by two cars and died after he lay down in the middle of a road late Wednesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Around 11:37 p.m., Kenneth Hendry walked from the sidewalk of State Road 70 near I-75 and laid down in the center eastbound lane. An unknown hit-and-run car struck Hendry and continued east on State Road 70, according to FHP. Another car going eastbound driven by a 55-year-old woman struck Hendry again.
Charges are pending for the 55-year-old woman.
Anyone with information about this crash can contact the Florida Highway Patrol Cpl. Benavidez at 941-751-8350.
