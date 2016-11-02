Manatee Sheriff: Juvenile, man charged in multiple burglaries in Anna Maria

A juvenile and a man were charged in two burglaries in a theft in the city of Anna Maria, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
The juvenile, a 15-year-old resident of Anna Maria, and Jacob E. Barker, of Holmes Beach, were arrested after latent prints were collected and processed. According to a release, between Oct. 9 and Oct. 14 two burglaries and a theft were reported within the city of Anna Maria.
Deputies said one of the burglaries involved over $1,000 in damage to a residence and the other two incidents included kayaks being stolen and then sold on Craigslist.
Latent prints were collected and processed leading to the arrest of both subjects, the release states.
A total of four charges for dealing in stolen property and two for burglary with over $1,000 in damage were submitted, the sheriff’s office said.
Booking information for Barker was not immediately available on the sheriff’s office website.
