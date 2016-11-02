Both his dogs needed to see a vet ... now a man faces multiple animal cruelty charges

A Bradenton man is facing multiple animal cruelty charges after the State Attorney’s Office formally filed the case against him.
James Weiland, 28, was first arrested Sept. 7 on one count of aggravated animal cruelty after a Bradenton police detective obtained a warrant for his arrest. He was released that same day on a $2,500 bond.
On Monday, Weiland was again arrested and charged with a second count of aggravated animal cruelty after the State Attorney’s Office formally filed charges in the case against him. Bradenton police had sent the second charge to the State Attorney’s Office to review as a capias request.
Weiland remains in custody at the Manatee County jail on a $2,500 bond. At his first appearance hearing, a judge prohibited Weiland from having custody of any animals.
The animal cruelty investigation got underway after police were called to Weiland’s home in the 1500 block of 8th Avenue West in Bradenton to investigate allegations of child abuse, according to the initial arrest warrant affidavit. When the officer was allowed in the home, he saw two dogs, one which had a very swollen shoulder, patches of hair missing and growth on the dog’s skin.
Weiland told the officer the dog was just old and needed to be “put down.”
Manatee County Animal Services was called out to the home and were told that the veterinarian Weiland had last used retired four years ago. Weiland allowed the animal services officer to take both dogs who were taken to a veterinarian to be evaluated.
One of the dogs, Gypsy, later had to be euthanized because of deteriorating health and the delay in getting medical care. The other dog was treated for its injuries.
Weiland’s criminal history includes an aggravated assault conviction from earlier this year and arrests for charges of domestic battery, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
